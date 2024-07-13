Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ VTWG opened at $200.53 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.12 and a 12 month high of $202.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.76. The stock has a market cap of $942.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.