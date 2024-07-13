Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Down 20.4% in June

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VONE opened at $253.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $185.74 and a twelve month high of $254.78.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.