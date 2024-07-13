Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.63. The stock had a trading volume of 223,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,908. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

