Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,361,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,320,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,543,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,208,000 after acquiring an additional 79,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,993,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC opened at $202.87 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $145.94 and a one year high of $204.58. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.14.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

