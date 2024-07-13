Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the June 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of VIGI stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $84.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.34. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.536 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
