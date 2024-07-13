Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the June 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $84.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.34. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.536 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $127,361,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,450,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,693,000 after acquiring an additional 628,997 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 967.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after acquiring an additional 292,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,575,000.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

