Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by LPF Advisors LLC

LPF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 10.6% of LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after buying an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,516,000 after buying an additional 1,585,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,942,000 after buying an additional 2,395,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,612,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,892,000 after buying an additional 70,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,899,000 after buying an additional 355,390 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $81.15. 6,151,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,272,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

