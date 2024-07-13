Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$42.20 and last traded at C$42.10. 118,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 136,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.00.

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.39.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.