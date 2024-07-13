Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Trading Down 1.8%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.29. Approximately 35,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 112,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (BTFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund seeks to achieve 2x daily Bitcoin index returns via Bitcoin futures contracts, mitigating risks through collateral investments and the use of reverse repurchase agreements.

