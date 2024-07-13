Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Valeo Price Performance

VLEEY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,135. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. Valeo has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

Valeo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.2143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

