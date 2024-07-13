USDB (USDB) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDB (USDB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One USDB token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, USDB has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDB has a market capitalization of $370.99 million and $14.02 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 371,192,004 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 372,671,321.487643. The last known price of USDB is 0.99726833 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $38,884,900.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

