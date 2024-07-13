USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on August 2nd

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

USA Compression Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 207.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 214.3%.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $24.12 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $229.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,770.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 2,776,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $63,856,809.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,754,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,349,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at $335,770.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,014,817 shares of company stock valued at $69,682,572.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on USAC. Mizuho raised USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

