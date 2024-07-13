Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $23,410.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $23,410.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 375,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,067.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $23,630.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $21,680.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $25,490.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $23,710.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 18,138 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $464,514.18.

Upstart Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ UPST opened at $27.11 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Upstart by 16.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

