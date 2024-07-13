UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.97 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $5.78 or 0.00009861 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.35 billion and approximately $1.97 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00118928 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,005,386 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,006,858.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.76980839 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $3,651,376.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

