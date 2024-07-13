Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Unum Group has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Unum Group has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unum Group to earn $8.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

