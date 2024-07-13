Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Universal Insurance has a payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE UVE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. 100,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,354. The company has a market cap of $542.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $22.38.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $367.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.09 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $366,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,142,262 shares in the company, valued at $20,914,817.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Universal Insurance news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $252,330.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,911.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $366,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,142,262 shares in the company, valued at $20,914,817.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,931 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on UVE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.