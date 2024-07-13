United States Lime & Minerals Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 15th (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 15th.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 6.1 %

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $395.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.85. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $185.57 and a twelve month high of $396.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.71 and a 200-day moving average of $297.41.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USLM

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total value of $66,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total value of $66,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,543 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.68, for a total transaction of $2,487,728.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,380 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,104.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Get Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.