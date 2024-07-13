Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Short Interest Down 30.6% in June

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Unicaja Banco Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:UNJCF remained flat at $1.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. Unicaja Banco has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $1.27.
About Unicaja Banco
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unicaja Banco
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Unicaja Banco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicaja Banco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.