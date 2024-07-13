UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.92

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 105518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

UMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -573.33%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 49,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

