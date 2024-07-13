Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance
Shares of UELKY remained flat at $53.50 during midday trading on Friday. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62.
About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.
