Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of UELKY remained flat at $53.50 during midday trading on Friday. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62.

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.

