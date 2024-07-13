UBS Group Trims Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Target Price to $135.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.00.

Visteon Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VC opened at $110.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.55. Visteon has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $159.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

