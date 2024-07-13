UBS Group Cuts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $128.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LEA. Barclays decreased their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.88.

Lear Stock Up 1.0 %

LEA opened at $118.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.41. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47. Lear has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth about $6,980,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lear by 6,008.3% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 29.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 95.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,912,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $793,391,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

