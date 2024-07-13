U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Short Interest Update

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Silica

In other news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 25.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,909 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Silica in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

Shares of SLCA remained flat at $15.46 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,190. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.74. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

