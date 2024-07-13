U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Up 28.6% in June

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

U.S. GoldMining Trading Down 0.2 %

USGO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. U.S. GoldMining has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of U.S. GoldMining from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

