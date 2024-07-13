U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Trading Up 2.5%

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.83. Approximately 18,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 25,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $106.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81.

About U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.

