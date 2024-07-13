TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 2,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 211,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,359,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after buying an additional 16,913 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in TTEC by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on TTEC in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

TTEC Price Performance

TTEC traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. 458,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,131. TTEC has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $576.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.37 million. TTEC had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TTEC

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.