TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Update

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 923.2% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 13.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRxADE HEALTH

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.75% of TRxADE HEALTH as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 44,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,067. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. TRxADE HEALTH has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $44.56.

TRxADE HEALTH Cuts Dividend

About TRxADE HEALTH

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services information technology (IT) company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement; and designs, develops, owns, and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace.

