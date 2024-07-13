Truist Financial Trims McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Target Price to $300.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCD. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $312.11.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $253.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.50 and its 200-day moving average is $276.45. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $3,499,000. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $5,163,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

