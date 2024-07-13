Truist Financial Cuts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $115.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $94.72 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 435.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,163,000 after purchasing an additional 531,574 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 111,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

