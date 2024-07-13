Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Up 385.7% in June

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 385.7% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSRYY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. 22,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. Treasury Wine Estates has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $8.86.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

