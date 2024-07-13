TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Trading Up 2.8%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 28,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 8,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.
TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15.
TransAlta Renewables Company Profile
TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.
