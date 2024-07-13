Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $655,804,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 24,670.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,247 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 719.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 659,299 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 570,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 436,997 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TT traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $343.81. 1,135,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,986. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $347.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.18. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.21.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

