Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,026 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 99% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,524 put options.

NYSE NVS traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.70. 1,612,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,080. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.89. Novartis has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $228.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novartis will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Novartis by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $2,968,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

