Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,026 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 99% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,524 put options.
Novartis Price Performance
NYSE NVS traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.70. 1,612,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,080. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.89. Novartis has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $228.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novartis will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.
View Our Latest Analysis on Novartis
About Novartis
Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Novartis
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.