Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 65,961 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 340% compared to the typical volume of 14,980 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,343.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $257,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 847,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,703 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after buying an additional 5,483,319 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

View Our Latest Report on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $8.25. 63,238,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,819,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.