Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 65,961 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 340% compared to the typical volume of 14,980 call options.
Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape
In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,343.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $257,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 847,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,703 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after buying an additional 5,483,319 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on QuantumScape
QuantumScape Price Performance
QS traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $8.25. 63,238,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,819,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.