Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Tourmaline Bio in the first quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tourmaline Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRML shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Tourmaline Bio Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRML traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $14.91. 197,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,556. Tourmaline Bio has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

