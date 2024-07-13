Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 110000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Torq Resources Trading Up 12.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shawn Wallace purchased 1,114,000 shares of Torq Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,703.00. Corporate insiders own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Torq Resources Company Profile

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

