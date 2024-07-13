Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 27,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,294,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,799,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,494,470. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

