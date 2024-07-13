Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Has $7.11 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.1% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after buying an additional 7,370,621 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,875 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,005 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. 6,815,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,495,912. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $134.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

