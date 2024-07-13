Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 103.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,227,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 1,449,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,604,000 after acquiring an additional 67,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 483,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,204,000 after acquiring an additional 40,616 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.34. 486,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,075. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $52.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

