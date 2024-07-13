Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,728 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $58.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,430. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.