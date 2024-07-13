Toncoin Tops One Day Volume of $151.88 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $7.29 or 0.00012430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $24.90 billion and approximately $151.88 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009493 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001087 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,670.29 or 1.00011905 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012166 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,944,786 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,875,070.119629 with 2,506,828,683.9504604 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.3398183 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 456 active market(s) with $248,921,696.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

