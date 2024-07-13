Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Update

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKYMF remained flat at $15.10 during midday trading on Friday. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. Tokuyama has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

