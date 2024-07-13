Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Up 38.4% in June

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the June 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Tiziana Life Sciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TLSA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 124,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,776. Tiziana Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.
About Tiziana Life Sciences
