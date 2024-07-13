TIMIA Capital (CVE:TCA) Shares Down 12.3%

TIMIA Capital Corp. (CVE:TCA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 44,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 48,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
TIMIA Capital Trading Down 12.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.31. The firm has a market cap of C$29.80 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23.
About TIMIA Capital
TIMIA Capital Corp. provides short term and revenue finance loans to technology companies in Canada and the United States. It also manages a portfolio of equity investments. The company was formerly known as GreenAngel Energy Corp. and changed its name to TIMIA Capital Corp. in September 2015. TIMIA Capital Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TIMIA Capital
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for TIMIA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIMIA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.