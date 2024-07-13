The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.65.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.37. 1,494,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.98. The firm has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

