The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW traded up $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.98. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.65.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

