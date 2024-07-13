The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RSKD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. Riskified has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 75.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,238 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 16.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 496,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

