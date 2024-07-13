The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 416,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,197 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2,940.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,351 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 69,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,200,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,953,749. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.