The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,781 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Boeing by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 861.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after buying an additional 1,617,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Down 0.9 %

BA stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,129,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,343. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.62. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.