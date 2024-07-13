Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Down 24.8% in June

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,296,800 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 4,386,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.7 days.

Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TBVPF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,945. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. Thai Beverage Public has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.48.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and soft drinks; tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

