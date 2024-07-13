Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lifted by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.0% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $62,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 345,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.87. 3,683,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,454,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

